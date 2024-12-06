Widows’ lifeline commemorates World Aids Day with public sensitisation

Widows’ Lifeline Nigeria (W-Lifeline), a Non-Governmental Organization has carried out a programme to sensitise the public in order to increase awareness of people about HIV/AIDS and educate them on relevance of prevention and management of the disease.

W-Lifeline was founded in 2002 by Professor Emeritus Uche Azikiwe the Wife of Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the First President of Nigeria, as a non-profit making organisation, dedicated to empowering widows and vulnerable youths in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Nsukka during the sensitisation programme that took place simultaneously at University of Nigeria Nsukka and Prison’s Field, No 2, Ukpa Afikpo, Ebonyi States, the National Director of W-Lifeline, Prof. Christian Ezeibe said the objective of the sensitisation was to increase awareness of HIV/AIDS.

According to him the event featured road show, free HIV/AIDS testing, counseling, contraceptives and entertainment.

He urged the public to abide by rules Abstainance, Faithfulness to one partner or use of condoms if one cannot resist sex, all these would help to prevent the spread of HIV.

“Please obey the golden rule to prevent spread of HIV, complete abstainance, faithfulness to one sex partner or use condom while having sex.

” There are about 39.9 million people living with HIV globally according to World Health Organization

“Out of the 5.1 million people living with HIV in West and Central Africa, 1.9 million people are Nigerians,” he said.

He explained that thousands of volunteers comprising civil servants, students, widows, market women, farmers, retirees, and operators of the informal economy (commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators) who participated in the event.

“We know that World AIDS Day is on every December 1, but we are using this event to join in the commemoration as well as creat more awareness to the public about HIV/AIDS.

” The motivation for establishing Widow Lifeline Nigeria is to promote the welfare and well-being of vulnerable groups in Nigeria especially widows and youths, who often face discrimination, poverty, and social exclusion.

“W-Lifeline provides a range of services, including:Economic empowerment through skills training and Microfinancing Education and health support for indigent students.

“Advocacy and legal support to protect widows’ rights, give psychosocial support and counseling for the vulnerable groups like widows and youths,” he said

Ezeibe who is a Lecturer at the Department of History and International Studies UNN, explained that event had earlier staged a roadshow to create public awareness on HIV/AIDS and its co-occurring conditions, such as syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections.

“We appreciate the Founder of W-Lifeline Professor Emeritus Uche Azikiwe and the National Secretary of W-Lifeline, Professor Perpetua Lum Tanyi.

” We also appreciate Professor Emeritus El Anatsui, the renowned Sculptor and the State Lead of Caritas Nigeria in Enugu and Ebonyi states for their various supports.

“We acknowledge the staff and student volunteers in UNN as well as all the participants in Afikpo,”he said.

In an interview with our correspondent, some of the participants commended W-Lifeline for the awareness and sensitisation which they said would go a long way to prevent the spread of HIV in the society.