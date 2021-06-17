Widow provides succour to other widows in Kaduna

A Kaduna -based Non-Governmental Organisation, ‘Wounded Not Broken Love Foundation’ says it has empowered over 100 widows with skills to sustain themselves.

Mrs Nonylum Ogechukwu, Founder of the organization, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday that the skills included knitting, petty trading and cookery, among others.

Ogechukwu, herself a widow, lamented that most women encountered challenges after losing their husband, hence the decision by her Foundation to provide succour to those affected.

“The various skills acquired will reduce the burden they battle with after the death of their husbands.

“The benefitting widows will equally support orphans and less-privileged under their care, to earn money and support their families.

“We are trying to tell them that despite being wounded, they can not be broken,” she said.

She said that after acquiring the skills, the beneficiaries were supported with stipends as seed capital, to enable them embark on small business activities.(NAN)