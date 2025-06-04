Why We’re Prioritising Fight Against Illicit Drugs – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has said the Federal Government is prioritising the fight against illicit drugs due to its far-reaching impact on national security and the wellbeing of citizens.

He linked the use of illicit substances—especially among young people—to rising insecurity, noting that many terrorists are often serial abusers of narcotics. According to him, this fuels criminality and undermines national stability.

Ribadu said the government remains committed to supporting the ongoing inter-agency operation targeting illegal and counterfeit pharmaceuticals. He stressed that the goal is to rid the country of dangerous substances that harm society.

Speaking during an inter-agency meeting at his office in Abuja, the NSA explained that the initiative goes beyond law enforcement.

He described it as a long-term public health intervention with serious implications for national security.

He praised the discipline and collaboration shown by participating agencies, saying the success of the operation highlights what Nigerian institutions can achieve through joint action.

Ribadu also warned dealers in illicit substances that it will no longer be business as usual. He assured that the government would continue to back the fight until meaningful progress is made.

“There are good Nigerians working to make the society better,” he said. “What was achieved by the committee is a testament to that.”

He also urged agency staff to sustain the momentum. “Keep putting in your best to ensure we succeed in this critical fight,” he added.

The operation was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that 207 containers of illicit and counterfeit drugs have been intercepted and destroyed so far through this joint effort.

She credited the NSA’s direct involvement with speeding up responses and bridging enforcement gaps across the agencies.

“If not for the swift intervention of the NSA,” she said, “these drugs might have ended up in markets and led to the deaths of many women and young people.”

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, described the scale of the operation as unprecedented. He said it demonstrates the impact of coordinated institutional action.

NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, also praised the NSA’s leadership and budgetary support, which he said enabled major seizures and disrupted criminal drug networks.

At the Abuja meeting, the NDLEA presented a certificate of destruction to Ribadu, recognising his role in coordinating the initiative.

In presenting the certificate, the committee said it was “for leading the destruction of drugs that might have ended up endangering people’s lives.”

In return, the NSA gave plaques to agency heads, stressing that illicit drugs are a critical factor fuelling criminality and instability across the country.

“The plaques should serve as a symbol of gratitude,” he said, “and I present them to the agencies on behalf of the President.”

Officials noted that the destruction of over 200 containers marks a major turning point in the federal government’s broader strategy to clean up Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

They added that additional operations are already being planned and will be intensified in the months ahead.