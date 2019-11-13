Why we’re in the US, says Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that the delegation of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, was in the United States of America (USA), to discuss healthcare issues and human capital development with the duo of Presidents of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

Dangote and Bill Gates

“Interactive sessions in which my colleagues and I participated along with the foundations’ teams, key federal and state level sector health leaders from Nigeria, brainstormed on the link between health and human capital development.

“The conference also discussed current country performance, benchmarking local and international development indicators, and engagement of participants in solution-based learnings and discussions to co-create opportunities for improved health and human capital development,” the governor stated.

Some of the governors before their departure to US

This is the second day that Tambuwal is leading Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) delegation to a meeting facilitated by presidents of Aliko Dangote Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Other governors at the two day meeting held at the headquarters of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle include, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), , Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno).

Some governors were represented.

The round table discussion between the NGF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Dangote Foundation, according to Gov. Tambuwal, “focused on health care issues and human capital development.”