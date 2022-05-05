Why we support Akinremi – Ibadan North APC Stakeholders



By Haruna Salami

In this season of declarations for various political offices in preparation for 2023 general elections, youths and stakeholders from Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo state have contributed money and purchased nomination forms for Mr Musiliudeen Olaide Akinremi (aka Jagaban) to continue to represent them for another four years.

Shina Alabi, speaking with journalists after obtaining the APC forms for Akinremi at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja said “the youth, leaders and stakeholders unanimously decided to buy the forms for him because of what he has done for the people, which has never happened before in the federal constituency”.

Specifically, the spokesperson said Hon. Akinremi “empowered the youth through training programmes, employment for those who have been yearning for it in Federal Government agencies such as Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), Department of State Service, (DSS), etc. He got it for them, we don’t know how he did it”.



“That is the reason why all the youth deem it fit that he should continue. I can tell you he did very well; he renovated some primary schools. In health, he brought primary healthcare. He brought town hall meeting and built a very big hall for us”, Shina Alabi said.



Elaborating in how the money for the expression of interest and nomination forms was raised, Hon. Alabi said it was even the youth that introduced the idea and started contributing before about 18 leaders and stakeholders complemented their efforts by completing the money.



Speaking in a similar vein, Tayor Adeyemi, Senior Legislative Aide to Akinremi (Jagaban) in the National Assembly, who was part of the team that came to ICC said his principal was not physically present at event because he was in the constituency in Oyo state to attend to urgent party matters so that they can “win the election and dislodge the PDP government in the state”.



“Honourable Akinremi was supposed to be here, but it was the youth that said since your are doing elder statesman job, let them go. We are the ones that gathered the money”.



Mr. Adeyemi said if re-elected, his boss will continue to do those things that have endeared him to the people – more employment for the youth, intervention in education, health care, etc.

