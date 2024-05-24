Why we postponed renewed hope agric summit, expo–FG

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has postponed the Renewed Hope Agricultural Summit and Expo.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Temitope Fashedemi, in a statement in Abuja, said the summit earlier scheduled to hold from May 21 to May 23, was suspended due to unforeseen exigencies.’

“The ministry deeply regrets any inconvenience to members of the public, stakeholders, participants, exhibitors and service providers earmarked for special roles at the agric summit and expo,” he said.

Fashedemi said that a new date for the summit and expo would be communicated in due course. (NAN)