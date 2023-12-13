Why we demolished assembly complex- Rivers Govt

…..Why we demolished assembly complex

The Rivers Government has attributed the demolition of the state House of Assembly Complex to structural defects arising from explosion and fire outbreak.



Mr Joseph Johnson, the state’s Commissioner for Information, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.



Johnson said that the incident rendered the building unfit for human use, saying that there were visible cracks on the walls and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.



He said that professional advice was sought on the integrity of the building, after Gov. Siminalaye Fubara’s inspection visit to determine the level of damage.

“After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous.



‘’The government had tried all cost saving measures towards the repair of the complex until it bowed to superior view of rebuilding the complex to a more befitting edifice.

‘’In the interim, the Rivers Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct its affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex,’’ Johnson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly was attacked in October, after an attempt by some lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor and this divided the house into two factions, creating tension in the state.

By Lizzy Ikuru

(NAN)

