Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectWhy we demolished assembly complex- Rivers Govt
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Why we demolished assembly complex- Rivers Govt

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
206

…..Why we demolished assembly complex

The Rivers Government has attributed the demolition of the state House of Assembly Complex to structural defects arising from explosion and fire outbreak.


Mr Joseph Johnson, the state’s Commissioner for Information, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.


Johnson said that the incident rendered the building unfit for human use, saying that there were visible cracks on the walls and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.


He said that professional advice was sought on the integrity of the building, after Gov. Siminalaye Fubara’s inspection visit to determine the level of damage.
“After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous.


‘’The government had tried all cost saving measures towards the repair of the complex until it bowed to superior view of rebuilding the complex to a more befitting edifice.
‘’In the interim, the Rivers Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct its affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex,’’ Johnson said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly was attacked in October, after an attempt by some lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor and this divided the house into two factions, creating tension in the state.

……Why we demolished assembly complex

By Lizzy Ikuru

(NAN)

Previous article
Rivers Govt begins demolition of House of Assembly complex
Next article
NASS promises end to interruption of academic activities in tertiary institutions
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.