Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign – Keyamo



By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says it is delaying the take-off its Presidential Campaign for 2023 poll, to ensure that all necessary ingredients associated with such campaigns are captured.



Mr Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council said this when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, after a meeting of the PCC, the APC National Working Committee (NWC), and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).



“Part of the structure of our campaign involves a presidential diary, our campaign is not like those who have done kick and start with their small vehicles.



“Our campaign is like monouvering a 50 tonne trailer into the highway and once we hit the road, we hit the road.



“So that is what we are doing,the president is the chairman of the campaign council, we are going to take his diary into consideration in picking and choosing the day.



“But, we have virtually agreed that we are going to hit the streets very soon, we have agreed on the region we are going to begin from and on all other basic issues,” he said.



Keyamo said that the APC PCC wanted to carry the president along as the leader of the party.

He said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate presented a draft copy of his manifesto to stakeholders at the meeting.

“Our candidate is not one that operates on his own, he tries to carry everybody along and today, he presented the draft copy of his manifesto to all the party’s stakeholders and it was accepted by nearly everyone,” he said.



Keyamo said that Tinubu would present the manifesto to Nigerians at a later date.

He said the meeting set up a small committee to reduce the highlights of the manifestoes as presented by Tinubu.

This, he said, was to make it more sellable and understandable in the most simple language to the electorate including market women and street traders. (NAN)

