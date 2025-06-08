‎Why we buried Ejeagha, Gwo gwo ngwo” crooner, 24hrs after demise – Son

‎



‎By Alex Enebeli



‎The eldest son of the late veteran highlife musician, Mr Emmanuel Ejeagha, says the family buried the “Gwo gwo ngwo” crooner, Mike Ejeagha within 24 hours after his demise to keep his wish.



‎Ejeagha Jnr disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.



‎He said his father made a wish and warned them not to embalm him after his death which they had fulfilled.



‎NAN reports that the highlife legend was laid to rest in his country home at Umuagba, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Council Area of Enugu State on Saturday, 24 hours after his death on Friday night at the age of 95.



‎He said his father sternly instructed him as first son that when he passed on, nobody should embalm him.



‎“I contacted members of my family and informed them that my father made a wish that he should be laid to rest 24 hours after his death.



‎“I also summoned a meeting of my kindred and we discussed extensively and even Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State was informed about it and they all consented that whatever was his wish should be kept.



‎“There are a lot of consequential results if an elder said something and otherwise was done,” he said.



‎He, however, said that his funeral ceremony would be announced soon. (NAN)



