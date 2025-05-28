Why we are engaging young people in anti-corruption war – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says young people are being engaged in the anti-corruption war to equip them with knowledge

By Olajide Idowu



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says young people are being engaged in the anti-corruption war to equip them with knowledge and empowerment against the temptations of corruption.

The ICPC Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner in Osun, Mr Yusuf Olatunji, made the remarks on Wednesday in Osogbo at the maiden edition of anti-corruption drama and spoken words competition organised for secondary school students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition with theme “Corruption: A Virus That We Must Eradicate”, was organised by ICPC in collaboration with the state government.

According to Olatunji, young people are the torchbearers of a new nigeria where honesty is honored and corruption is shamed, and they are not too young to make a difference.

“The competition was organised to get secondary students involved in the fight against corruption and make them agents of change in the society.

“Like a virus, corruption mutates, it adapts, finds new hosts, and spreads across generations, if left unchecked.

“And like a virus, it requires a deliberate, strategic, and well-coordinated response involving both prevention and enforcement.

“ICPC is at the forefront of this response, but we cannot fight alone. That is why programmes like this are of utmost importance.

“This event is more than a competition, it reflects a strong and shared commitment to raising a generation bold enough to say “NO” to corruption in all its forms.

“It is a strategic platform for youth engagement in the anti-corruption movement, a deliberate effort to raise a new generation of citizens who are informed and ethical,” he said.

The commissioner also said the competition was part of a broader strategy and mandate of the ICPC in tackling corruption and other related offences in the society.

“By using creative platforms such as drama and spoken words, we are not only educating our students, but also giving them a voice to shape public values and challenge corrupt norms from an early age.

“Corruption is not a cultural trait, inheritance, error or destiny, but a choice and a disease that can be cured.

“We have taken a firm step towards that cure by listening to our young people, learning from their insights, and committing ourselves anew to the cause of national reformation,” he said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Eluwole Adedipo, applauded ICPC for organising the competition in their efforts to eradicate corruption in the country.

He said the move to get young people involved and aware of the need to eradicate and fight corruption was very important.

The commissioner, however, stressed the importance of parents nurturing their children to have integrity and always do the right things.

According to him, parents need to set good examples and be role models to their children.

NAN reports that the competition was won by Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School in Osogbo. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)