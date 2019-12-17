Why we are embracing community policing – IGP

By Danlami Nmodu

The Inspector General of Police,IGP Mohammed A. Adamu has said the need to build partnership with the citizens has made it imperative to embrace the concept of community policing.

He said “our ability to win over public trust and confidence as a pathway to crime management is precedent on the capacity of you, the officers …to rebrand the police and project it positively to the citizens. It is indeed in cognizance of this that we are embracing the concept of community policing which is directed at building strong partnership with the citizens in our drive to attain our mandate. The Public Relations Department of the Nigeria Police remains critical to this process. “

IGP Adamu made this assertion in his remarks at the opening ceremony of a 4-day capacity building workshop for police public relations officers on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the IGP, “All of these considerations make it imperative that we continually equip the Police Public Relations Officers with necessary skills and knowledge to efficiently engage the public and effectively manage the image and perceptions about the Force.

“It is my expectation, our dear guests and officers, therefore, that at the end of the workshop, your capacity would have been significantly broadened and your skills sharpened for optimal performance especially in the area of bridging the gap between the Police and members of the public and enhancing a people-friendly and Community -driven Police Force. It is also my expectation that you shall at the end of this programme, imbibe the concept and practice of strategic information management, and develop strong critical thinking ability needed to dissect and manage complex Public Relations challenges in the most professional manner.

Earlier, he said, “Unarguably, certain indiscretions and perceived inactions by some personnel of the Force as well as the security challenges in some parts of the country impact negatively on the image of the Force. This reality coupled with the dynamic nature of crime, rapidly advancing information and communication technology, and the changing policing environment that we deal with in the line of our duty have combined to redefine both the concept of policing and the perception of the police by the citizens. Indeed, experts have asserted that there is an intertwining relationship between public perception and the effectiveness of the Police to attain its internal security mandate.”

The IGP added that “To a very large extent, the efforts of the FPRO and his team of PPROs across the country have not gone unnoticed by the public.” He also expressed appreciation to Governor Willie Obiano of the state.