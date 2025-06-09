Why trial of MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank was  discontinued – AGF

‎



‎The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has formally announced the discontinuation of criminal charges against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, citing insufficient links to the fraud allegations in question.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In a press release issued on Monday, the AGF’s office emphasized that the decision was made to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law after a “careful review” of the case revealed that Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe had no direct involvement in the alleged scheme.



‎“The Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the criminal charge against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe…is a testament to the office’s commitment to upholding justice and fairness,” the statement read.



‎The document, signed by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Senior Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity at the Office of the AGF, further explained that the charges originally stemmed from fraudulent transactions involving an account opened at Fidelity Bank before Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe assumed her current role.



‎“She was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened,” the release clarified.



‎The AGF’s decision was made under the constitutional power of nolle prosequi, which allows the chief law officer to withdraw a criminal case in the interest of justice.



‎Legal analysts say the move reflects an effort to ensure that only those with demonstrable culpability are prosecuted. However, the AGF was quick to clarify that the case against Fidelity Bank as a corporate entity is still ongoing.



‎“This decision does not exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge which is still pending before the court,” the statement noted, adding that the decision was rather “a demonstration of the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served.”



‎Reacting to the development, a senior legal practitioner who asked not to be named said, “The AGF’s use of nolle prosequi is constitutionally sound, but public confidence in the justice system depends on full transparency and timely resolution of such high-profile cases.”



‎The Office of the AGF also urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow the legal process to proceed unhindered. “We urge the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions,” the release stated.



‎The AGF reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that “all those found wanting, at any time, face the full weight of law to serve as a deterrent to others.”



‎The statement is expected to spark further public debate, especially in financial and legal circles, as the case against Fidelity Bank progresses in court.



