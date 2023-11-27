Why Tinubu’s administration prioritizes investment in human capital – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is prioritising investment in human capital and related areas because the greatest asset of the country is its peopl.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, in a statement on Monday said Shettima stated this at an event in Abuja.

Shettima spoke at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) Annual Lecture and Awards ceremony.

The theme of the lecture was,” Expands the horizon for a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges at the meeting point between the citizen and the State”.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Office of the Vice-President, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Shettima commended the organisers for the choice of theme for the lecture.

The vice-president said that the direction Nigeria was heading would be determined by the quality of the country’s human assets.

According to him, Nigeria is burdened by its past and current challenges which will take huge efforts to overcome.

Shettima said, ” We are also beckoned by greatness for which we have been well prepared by our huge endowments in human and other resources.

” The difference in which direction we go will be located in the quality of our human assets.

” The choices we make today will be critical in determining whether we just continue to grow a population, or we build a strong economy to support and add quality to the life of a huge citizenry.

” Because we have invested in developing the quality of our population through good and relevant education, health services, an informed access to developing opportunities in technology and growing our natural resources.”

Shettima, who stressed the need for good governance and a secured country, sought the support of Nigerians.

He assured that in return, the Tinubu administration would strive to build a less challenging economy.

Shettima added, ” We have to ensure good governance and security as priorities, not least because these are vital to inclusive development, the growth and development of the democratic process.

” From where we stand, Nigeria has no choice than to think and act boldly. We need the support and trust of all Nigerians.

” In return, we have pledged to lead the nation towards building a less challenging economy, in spite of the current hardships which we wish were avoidable.

” Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people. We have to rediscover and teach our young wholesome values like service, honesty and hard work. As an administration, we have very clear priorities we believe must be achieved.”

He expressed optimism that the nation would overcome its current challenges and “lay the foundations of sustainable growth and security under President Tinubu’s watch.

” We have to compete with what we have. If we will win the battle to be a great nation, we cannot afford to be discouraged by setbacks and limitations imposed by our past and current circumstances.

” We are a resilient and resourceful people, but we have to put these qualities to use in building a strong economy and country our young will be proud of.”

By Salisu Sani-Idris (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

