Why Tinubu will win presidential poll — APC chieftain

By Segun Giwa

Prof. Francis Faduyile, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, says the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari will give the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, victory in the February poll.

Faduyile, a member of the Medical Directorate, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday.

Faduyile, who is also the Special Adviser to Ondo State governor on Health, scored the administration of president Buhari high on infrastructure and security.

”President Buhari’s commitment to stimulate the nation’s economy through massive infrastructural development has been a huge success,” he said.

He noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic meltdown and very low international oil prices resulting in low revenue, the Buhari-led government has laid a solid foundation for the growth of the country.

“It is on record that there is an improvement on the rail system and the Second Niger Bridge, that was a big issue, was completed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“On insecurity, before the advent of APC government in 2015, there was a major security challenge in the North-Eastern part of the country by Boko Haram, but that’s no longer the case.

“The president has just inaugurated a rice mill of 2.5 million bags of 50kg production per annum in Lagos state.

“We have done well and far better than those that were before us.

“And if we look at what the president has done with that of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu in Ondo state, Nigerians will see that the APC administration has achieved beyond their expectations.

“I think Nigerians and our people in Ondo state will know that the APC has done very well and open to the citizens to be able to secure another tenure in office for our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Certainly, with another strategist by name Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ‘the Jagaban’ , Nigerians will have another four years of good governance and get to the path of success,” Faduyile stated.

He said Tinubu has track records of unprecedented accomplishments as governor of Lagos state and will consolidate on President Buhari’s achievements.

“What our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will do is to consolidate on all the works that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing,” the APC chieftain said.

While admitting that there were challenges, Faduyile said that the next administration would address the challenges, saying “government is a continuum.” (NAN)