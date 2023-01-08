Why Tinubu will win presidential election – Sen Musa

By Aminu Mohammed

Sen Sani Musa (APC/Niger East), has said that the antecedents of Sen Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would give him victory in the 2023 election.

Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that Tinubu also had the followers and supporters to win the nation’s top seat.

“Tinubu possesses enormous qualities to make Nigeria great again.

“His legacies in Lagos are responsible for its rising economic fortunes that has made it the economic hub of West Africa.

“Tinubu remains the best for Nigeria today in terms of experience, exposure and commitment to a better Nigeria for generations yet unborn.”

Sani expressed optimism that Tinubu would attract foreign investments into the Nigeria while building the home economy, just like he did in Lagos.

“In Tinubu, we have an astute political strategist, an economist and administrator whose contributions to democracy resonates across the country and beyond.

“He has the capacity, experience, knowledge, the firmness; he understands governance and would bring that to bear in his leadership.

“He has done it before and will do it again; he is tested and trusted. He transformed Lagos to what it is today.

“Since 1999 and after leaving office as the Governor of Lagos State, he has consistently led his party to victory. No politician in Nigeria, for the past 21 years, has that track record.”

He appealed to Nigerians to embrace the Tinubu project and work for the success of the APC in 2023.

“Tinubu remains committed to changing Nigeria’s narratives and will surpass the expectations of Nigerians.

“He has the foresight to identify Nigeria’s problems and tackle them just as he transformed Lagos to what it is today. We should give him the opportunity to reenact the Lagos feat at the national level.”

He urged Nigerians to rally round Tinubu to enable him emerge Nigeria’s President in 2023.(NAN)