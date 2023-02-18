Why Tinubu should be elected president — Abubakre, former VC Al-Hikmah University

By Abigael Joshua

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, a former Vice – Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin has commended the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu for always appointing competent Nigerians to positions without discriminating.

Abubakre who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that this is one of the qualities that make Tinubu best suited to be president of Nigeria.

He said that Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, appointed Raji Fashola, Ben Akabueze, Joe Igbokwe and Yemi Osibanjo among others and the personalities had excelled in their service to Lagos State and the nation.

The emeritus professor said Tinubu has leadership qualities and the ability of turning challenges into opportunities, as such he is always proactive in his decisions and policies.

“For example, he increased internally generated revenue by many folds when President Obasanjo withheld the local government allocation for Lagos State.

“Tinubu is innovative. He embraced innovation to remove ghost workers and ghost positions through effective database management of big and deep data. He also enshrined good governance and respect for the rule of law.

“This strengthened institutions and ensured the sanctity of agreements which enhanced ease of doing business and reduced transactional costs allowing businesses to thrive in Lagos,” Abubakre said.

He expressed the strong belief that what Tinubu achieved in Lagos as the state governor would be replicated if he is elected president of the country.

Abubakre said that Tinubu’s qualities and innovative way of proferring solutions to challenges and issues made him best suited to address insecurity, low national cohesion, Nigeria’s revenue challenge and the massive exodus of Nigerian youths.

“He will build industrial hubs across the country, revive critical industries by ensuring essential sectors such as the steel sector, e.g. Ajaokuta steel rolling mill, and unleash the benefit of using and exporting cleaner gas by encouraging investment.

“Notably, he will create the enabling environment to support Nigerian youths to leverage their energy, dexterity and passion in technology, entertainment and fashion to earn foreign exchange while working from Nigeria.

“Many actors in his detractors’ political camps often behave as agnostics, underestimating what God shall do or acting His role,” he said.

Abubakre said such detractors took delight in arranging to put stones, snakes and scorpions on Tinubu’s way in order for him not to advance.

“They are always oblivious of the primordial divine intervention from the mysterious power of The Almighty God.

“With this divine superior might, all the strategems of the opponents often boomerang resulting in reversal of fortune for them.

“It is this unassailable and inalienable power of God The Omnipotent that more often than not abide by Tinubu and shall grant Tinubu victory at the poll to the eternal chagrin of the evil plotters, come what may, ” he predicted.

Abubakre was Head of the Department of Religions at the University of Ilorin from 1992 to 1995 and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Ilorin from 2001 to 2003.

After that, he became Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin from 2008 to 2010 and Federal Commissioner, Osun Public Complaints Commission from 2012 to 2018.

Abubakre is a member of Agba Osun (Elders of Osun) from 2021 to date. (NAN)