Why Tinubu assigned Ministry of Solid Minerals to me – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake says he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

Alake disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

‘’I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy.

‘’The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as you know is a sensitive position in this period of economic renewal.

The administration is ready to give a new lease of life to the sector.

‘’So, that position was one that I specifically ask Mr President to give me and he obliged.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trust and believe would deliver effectively,’’ Alake said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, that before the President assigned portfolios to his ministers designate there were speculations that Alake would be assigned Information and communication related ministry. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

