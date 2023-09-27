Why Tinubu appointed new management team for CBN- Aide

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), says the appointment of a new management team for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is to rejig the bank and make it alive to its responsibilities.



Gumel said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the appointment of the team by President Bola Tinubu was part of efforts to rescue the Nigerian economy from its challenges.



“The CBN’s image was badly battered, so this team that has come on board is a rescue team.

“They have come to rescue the image of the CBN.

“In fact, it is not only Nigerians that are waiting for the CBN’s new management to be up and running but the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union(AU).

“They are waiting for Nigeria to get back the economy so that everybody will feel secure and happy,” he said.



Gumel lauded the Senate for confirming the appointment of Mr Olayemi Cardoso as the CBN Governor and his team on the first day of its plenary after recess.

“The screening was successful as robust questions bothering on the economy were asked.

“The lawmakers told the CBN governor and the deputy governors the feelings of Nigerians and what they talked to the team about is reflective of what Nigerians feel about the CBN,” he said.



Gumel expressed optimism that other appointees of the President would be screened and confirmed soon by the Senate.

“Today is a public holiday but we are in the office to receive CVs.

“We are also expecting the list of about three ministerial nominees from Kaduna, Kwara and Ondo states.



“In the spirit of Maulud, I am using this medium to call on Nigerians irrespective of religious belief to know that we do not have any other country but Nigeria.



“We are all brothers and sisters irrespective our religious beliefs. God does not make mistakes,” he said.



Gumel added: “If he wanted all Nigerians to be either Muslims or Christians it will be so but in his wisdom he decided to have us all in one country.



“So, we should be patient with one another and accommodative in order to take Nigeria to the promised land in the spirit of renewed hope.”(NAN)

