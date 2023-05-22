Why This Presidential Transition Matters

by Dakuku Peterside .

Presidential transition periods are times of excitement, hope, apprehension,

speculation, and drama. It is associated with chaos, complexity, and coordination

challenges. The incumbent president is not only saddled with the task of leading

the country but also must start winding down its activities and prepare to hand over

the presidency to the new president and his team. The incumbent almost becomes a

lame duck as all the political activities shift to the president-elect. The president

and his team start to feel the fleeting nature of power and quickly start losing the

friends of the president’s seat to the new man and his people in the block. The

pilgrimage to the incumbent president gradually winds down, and the expedition to

the president-elect goes into the ascendency. These political intrigues and

melodramas culminate in the final ritual of power handover – the presidential

inauguration ceremony on the 29th of May of the year of the transition of power.

In Nigeria, from 1999 till date, we have had six such presidential transition

ceremonies but three transitions from one president to another – Obasanjo to

Yar’Adua/ Jonathan, Jonathan to Buhari and now Buhari to Tinubu.



There are predominantly two shades of presidential transition: one is a transition

from a president from one party to a president under another party; the other is the

transition from a president to another under the same party. We have experienced

both in our nascent democracy, which can be taken as an indicator of growth and

the deepening of our democracy. Each transition poses challenges and brings about

different apprehensions, claims and counterclaims. However, the current

presidential transition is of the former shade and, therefore, must be assumed to be

more accessible – President Buhari of the APC will hand over to President-elect

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.



This is the easiest part of this presidential transition steep in controversy and has

split public opinion into multiple dichotomies. The dominant categorisations of

these dichotomous strands are binary – some calling for the presidential transition

to be postponed for different conjectural reasons , and others insisting it must hold,

based on orthodoxy and the provisions of our constitution. They are all entitled to

their opinion but the law of the land must prevail.



Beyond these apparent differences, most Nigerians are interested in this

presidential transition. Some Nigerians see this transition as a symbol of hope for a

better future – an audacious hope in the Tinubu team to solve most of Nigeria’s

problems and put the country in the direction of growth and prosperity. Others,

although cautious , want to see a new government with a change of direction. Still,

others are merely pessimistic and predict doom and gloom for the country. The

reality is that only the future will tell what the Tinubu/Shettima presidency will

mean for Nigeria, and no level of optimism or pessimism will change that. The

beauty of democracy is that these differences in opinion and expectations are

allowed and even encouraged. Democracy is at its best when and where there are

conflicting and opposing ideas and interests in the open market of ideas.



I must admit that the actual presidential inauguration ceremony is just symbolic.

The elections confer power, and the swearing in and handing over are mere rituals

steeped in symbolism that entrenches our collective psyche that power has changed

hands and new kids are in the block. It is only human and traditional that we have

transition ceremonies, and that’s the way we make sense of the civil handover of

power in a democracy. To illustrate the power associated with this symbolism, in

2009 ,President Barrack Obama retook his oath of office a day after his swearing-

in because he missed one word during the swearing-in ceremony. On the 29th of

May 2023, Nigerians will witness the swearing-in of a new president

and commander-in-chief of the armed forces to the delight of most Nigerians

amidst fanfare and jubilations.



However, most Nigerians will be enthralled less by the rituals and ceremonies and

would rather focus more on the overarching challenges Nigeria is facing at the

fore of their minds and wonder how the new administration will be deliberate and

intentional in tackling these problems. Our nation has a humongous debt crisis,

rapacious poverty, omnipresent insecurity, deepening divisiveness, nauseating

nepotism, ballooning inflation, and unsettling unemployment, amongst other not-

too-good indicators of falling standard of living.



Beyond the symbolisms and rituals, this transition offers renewed hope, new

opportunities and a new sense of optimism, no matter your political view or

leaning. It is another fresh start to redefining our problems and developing bespoke

solutions. There are five significant ways this transition matters to Nigerians.



First, it is natural to expect a new lease of life with a new administration. Nigerians

expect the new administration to hit the ground running from day one and issue

policy directives that will give renewed hope to people overwhelmed by suffering.

Humans, by nature, desire change, especially in a democracy. The need for change

for the better has become existential for most people. If Nigeria continues in its

current stunted growth trajectory, the outcome will be unimaginable. Admitted in

the past eight years ,we made some progress in infrastructure and a few other

areas. Overall, in a democracy , leaders are merchants of hope. But hope not

backed by positive actions is merely wishful thinking. Our problems are numerous;

the new administration needs the “magic wand” to wave and make them all go

away. However, we only hope that this administration will lay the foundation for a

better future – a future where slowly but surely, we as a people have developed the

capacity and resources to improve our lives and live up to the true meaning of our

creed “unity, peace and progress”.



Second, Nigerians want to hear and see what the new administration will do with

fuel subsidy, taxation , our debt profile, electricity tariff, foreign exchange regime,

national census, and youth unemployment. The outgoing administration has shied

away from dealing with these sensitive issues in a timely and responsive manner ,

but the people expect this administration to deal with these issues head-on. One

might argue that these are elite concerns but whatever option the new

administration chooses has domestic social, economic, and political implications.

This is even more crucial because we fought the last presidential election on these

issues. The Nigerian electorate is savvy and much more enlightened than in the

past. They demand answers and solutions. The young people are getting more

politically active – some even militant about it – and are demanding change for

their future. These facts are on the front burner of this administration’s agenda.



Third, Nigerians desire to see how the administration will tackle insecurity from

day one. The people expect the new administration to show dexterity and

innovativeness in managing insecurity, which has become our albatross. Insecurity

is destroying our society, and we will not achieve meaningful progress in the face

of insecurity. It is crippling and forcing us to change our way of life. The worst

problem with insecurity is psychological. There is a pervading, insidious and

heightened emotional sensitivity that insecurity has put in Nigerians that influences

all our decisions – from the minute to the major. There is a lingering fear

among Nigerians living in Nigeria that evaporates when you step out of our shores.

This sensitivity is made worse by the ever presence of paraphernalia of insecurity –

police, private security, paramilitary and military presences everywhere, convoys

of cars blowing sirens with heavily armed men protecting our elites, stories of

kidnappings, killings, and robberies everywhere, and ever-present rumours and

memes about insecurity. As the new government works to tackle the real insecurity

issues, it must work to tackle the psychology of insecurity that has shaped our

collective consciousness.



Fourth, Nigerians want to see specific steps the new administration will take to

unite the country, acknowledging that the administration is coming to power not

with an overwhelming national mandate (36% of voters and not 51%). Nigeria

has never been this divided and factionalised along different lines. There is no

denying that the last presidential elections were fought on ethnoreligious lines, and

they touched on our highly contentious ethnic and religious fault lines. This new

administration must take steps to heal the country and intentionally solidify our

unity and diversity. Even in dealing with the contentious issue of the challenge of

its legitimacy in court by opposition parties, the new government must put the

nation first and above other political considerations , no matter the supposed

temporary advantage that it may bring.



Fifth, simply put, is the issue of bread and butter. There is hunger and poverty in

the land. The elite who will make up the core of government must remember that.

They must feel the pulse of the nation. People are suffering, and many are

desperate. Nigerians have never seen this level of hunger and poverty before. We

must do something about this and very quickly!



There is no gainsaying the complexities and complicated options before this new

administration. The problems are numerous, the people are pessimistic or mostly

ambivalent, and the resources are scarce. Given our economic circumstances,

solutions to many issues take time to fathom. Some pundits predict that the new

administration may not be radically different from the old one, given that they are

from the same party and share a similar ideology. The presidential election court

cases are ongoing, and some Nigerians are expecting miracles – and you do not

blame them. It is in this milieu that the presidential transition is happening. This is

one transition happening in a most challenging period in the life of Nigeria.