Why there is proliferation of varsities – Minister



By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has hinged the current proliferation of universities on the increasing pressure being mounted by lawmakers.

Alausa spoke at the third edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government is facing mounting pressure to reform the country’s education sector.

NAN also reports that with almost 200 bills pending in the National Assembly for creation of universities, there is a growing concern that the system is becoming overwhelmed.

Alausa explained that renewing the capacities of existing institutions was more important than establishing new ones.

According to him, there is no need putting pressure on the president to establish new universities.

” We must focus on our capacities.

“We need to stop this from happening.

” There’s so much pressure on the president.

” We have to at least be sensitive to it as well.

“They (lawmakers) are passing a lot of bills.

” Today I can tell you that there are almost 200 bills in the National Assembly.

” We can’t continue this.

“Even though we have a lot of them, the capacity for a university to admit is not there.

“What we need to do now is to rebuild the capacities so that we can offer more viable courses to our citizens,” he said.

He added that the enrollment rate was not commensurate with the recent number of universities.

“If you look at the entire enrollment together, the one per cent of private universities account for just 7.5 per cent of total undergraduate enrollment.

“The total number of undergraduate enrollment today is just about 875,000, which is at least fairly low.

“We have universities with less than 1,000 undergraduate students, and there’s this intense demand for more universities to be opened.

” We have to stop that,” he said.

He added that several key proposals had been put forward to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector.

Speaking on specialised universities, the minister appealed to these institutions to focus on their mandate.

According to him, there is a need to reduce the number of non-technical courses offered in specialised universities and instead make them available in conventional universities.

He also pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to reducing the number of out-of-school children and creating opportunities for them in tertiary institutions.

On speculation of scrapping the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alausa said the Education Tax Fund would continue indefinitely.

“What we now need to do is to begin to open up more resources to develop infrastructure, build engineering workshops and build laboratories in these universities.

” We also must recruit international standard teachers so that we can begin to get these universities to deliver high quality education that will be known throughout the country.

“When it comes to the education tax, I think a tax fund is going to be furthered now because I’ve heard some information in the new tax bill about tax funds being subsidised by the year 2030,” he said.(NAN)