Why some filling stations in Lagos are not selling fuel – IPMAN 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Friday said that filling stations in Lagos were not selling fuel because of uncertainty of the new pump price.

IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had adjusted the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from N147. 67 to N155.17 effective Nov. 13.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the situation at Ikeja, Iyana-Ipaja and Abule-Egba areas of Lagos State observed that only a few filling stations were still selling petrol at the old pump price of N159 per litre.