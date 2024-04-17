Why Senator Suswam should be PDP’s new chairman

In the tumultuous landscape of Nigerian politics, where strategic leadership is paramount, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stands at a critical

By Dr. Ikenna Agu

In the tumultuous landscape of Nigerian politics, where strategic leadership is paramount, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stands at a critical juncture. As the party seeks to redefine its identity, reconnect with its base, and chart a course towards electoral success, the selection of its leadership becomes a matter of profound significance. In this regard, Senator Gabriel Suswam emerges as a beacon of hope, possessing the qualities, experience, and vision needed to lead the PDP into a new era of resilience and prosperity.

Senator Gabriel Suswam brings to the table a wealth of experience garnered from years of dedicated service to both his constituents and the nation at large. As a former governor of Benue State, he has demonstrated his capacity to navigate complex political terrain, manage diverse interests, and deliver tangible results for the people. His tenure was marked by significant achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and agriculture, underscoring his commitment to the welfare and progress of the masses.

At a time when internal divisions threaten the cohesion and effectiveness of the PDP, Senator Suswam’s proven ability to bridge divides and foster unity is indispensable. His inclusive approach to governance, characterized by consultation, dialogue, and consensus-building, has earned him respect across party lines and ethnic divides. As PDP Chairman, he would work tirelessly to heal rifts, reconcile factions, and forge a united front capable of confronting the challenges ahead.

Senator Suswam possesses a clear and forward-thinking vision for the PDP, rooted in the principles of social justice, equity, and progress. He understands the evolving dynamics of Nigerian politics and recognizes the need for the party to adapt and innovate in order to remain relevant in the eyes of the electorate. His strategic acumen, combined with a deep understanding of grassroots dynamics, makes him well-equipped to lead the PDP in reclaiming its position as the party of choice for Nigerians from all walks of life.

As a staunch advocate for democracy and the rule of law, Senator Suswam embodies the principles upon which the PDP was founded. Throughout his political career, he has consistently championed the cause of democracy, fighting against impunity, electoral malpractice, and unconstitutional behavior. His unwavering commitment to democratic values, coupled with his integrity and moral rectitude, makes him a fitting custodian of the PDP’s legacy and a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s democratic future.

Senator Gabriel Suswam’s track record of achievement speaks volumes about his competence, diligence, and dedication to public service. From his days as a legal practitioner to his tenure as governor and senator, he has remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence, leaving a legacy of tangible development and positive change wherever he goes. His pragmatic approach to governance, coupled with a focus on results-driven leadership, has endeared him to the people and earned him widespread acclaim as a transformative leader.

The choice of Senator Gabriel Suswam as the new Chairman of the PDP represents a watershed moment in the party’s history. With his seasoned leadership, unifying presence, strategic vision, commitment to democratic values, and track record of achievement, he embodies the qualities needed to reinvigorate the PDP and lead it to victory in the forthcoming elections. As Nigerians yearn for a new era of progress, prosperity, and good governance, Senator Suswam stands ready to answer the call and lead the PDP towards a brighter future for all.

Gabriel Suswam was born on 15th August 1964 in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Lagos and subsequently pursued a career in law before venturing into politics.

Suswam’s foray into politics began in the late 1990s when he joined the nascent People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His ascent within the party was swift, owing to his charisma, grassroots appeal, and astute political acumen. In 1999, he contested and won a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing the Logo/Ukum/Okpokwu federal constituency.

During his tenure in the House of Representatives, Suswam distinguished himself as a vocal advocate for his constituents, championing legislative initiatives aimed at addressing pressing socio-economic challenges facing the region. His performance earned him re-election for a second term, consolidating his position as a formidable political force within Benue State.

In 2007, Suswam made a significant leap in his political career when he was elected Governor of Benue State under the PDP platform. His tenure as governor was marked by concerted efforts to foster development, improve infrastructure, and enhance the welfare of the people of Benue State. Despite facing daunting challenges, including security threats and fiscal constraints, Suswam’s administration implemented various policies and projects aimed at uplifting the living standards of the populace.

Suswam’s leadership qualities and political astuteness have earned him recognition beyond the confines of Benue State. He has served in various capacities within the PDP, including as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. His contributions to party affairs and his ability to navigate the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics have positioned him as a key figure within the PDP’s power structure.

Moreover, Suswam’s strategic alliances and networking skills have endeared him to party stalwarts and stakeholders across the country. His affable demeanor, coupled with a knack for consensus-building, has made him a sought-after mediator and peacemaker within the PDP, especially during times of internal strife and factional disputes.

As the PDP seeks to consolidate its position as Nigeria’s foremost opposition party and reclaim power at the national level, the role of the party chairman assumes heightened significance. Gabriel Suswam’s name has emerged prominently in discussions regarding the next chairman of the PDP. His track record of service, loyalty to the party, and ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex political terrain make him a compelling candidate for the position.

Suswam’s candidacy for PDP chairmanship represents a convergence of experience, vision, and strategic foresight. If elected, he is poised to steer the party towards greater cohesion, effectiveness, and electoral success. His leadership style, characterized by inclusivity and pragmatism, bodes well for uniting diverse interests within the party and mobilizing support across the country.

While Gabriel Suswam’s candidacy holds immense promise for the PDP, it is not without challenges. The party faces stiff competition from rival political parties, internal dissent, and the daunting task of addressing the myriad socio-economic issues confronting Nigeria. Additionally, Suswam will need to navigate the complexities of inter-party dynamics and coalition building in a highly polarized political landscape.

However, amidst these challenges lie opportunities for rejuvenation and renewal. Suswam’s leadership presents an opportunity for the PDP to redefine its identity, articulate a compelling vision for governance, and engage with a new generation of Nigerian voters. By leveraging his experience, networks, and political capital, Suswam can galvanize the party’s base, attract new supporters, and reposition the PDP as a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

Gabriel Suswam’s journey from a humble beginning in Benue State to the forefront of Nigerian politics exemplifies the power of determination, resilience, and effective leadership. As he vies for the position of PDP Chairman, Suswam embodies the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians who yearn for a better, more inclusive political landscape.

His candidacy represents a beacon of hope for the PDP and indeed for Nigeria as a whole. It is obvious that his legacy as a statesman, lawmaker, and political strategist is already etched in the annals of Nigerian history. As the PDP charts its course for the future, Suswam’s leadership will undoubtedly shape the party’s trajectory and influence the course of Nigerian politics for years to come.