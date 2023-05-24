Why Senate President should be a Christian from South-South — Lagos Senator-Elect

By Adekunle Williams

The Senator-Elect, Lagos Central, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, has advised the APC leadership to balance the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the executive arm of the incoming administration with a Christian Senate President from the South-South.

Eshinlokun-Sanni, currently the Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call during an award presentation ceremony held in his office at the assembly complex, Lagos.

Eshinlokun-Sanni said the APC leadership should also consider the three Senate Presidential aspirants based on their contributions to the electoral success of the party in the last election.

He said: “For the 10th Assembly, I believe the party should play a prominent role. There are so many factors that must be considered.

“He or she must come from the South and must be a Christian, so that the noise about Muslim/Muslim ticket must be nipped in the bud.

“As we speak, there are three senators that are qualified for the Senate President seat. Senators Godswill Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunazo.

“So we have to consider the aspirants based on the contributions of each region to the electoral success of the party in the last election,” he said.

The Senator-Elect said the North Central had a right to complain, however, they should not forget that there were other positions that they could take.

He said the government and the party would have to find some positions to give them since it was not a rocket science.

Eshinlokun-Sanni also commended the executive and members of Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA) for the honour bestowed on him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of LAHACA presented awards for meritorious service to the outgoing lawmakers.

These outgoing lawmakers had contributed in no small measure to quality legislative works and ensure stability at the Assembly in the last eight years.

The awardees include the Deputy Speaker (Eshinlokun-Sanni), Mr Rotimi Olowo (Chairman, House Committee on Finance), Mr Jude Idimogu (Chairman, House Committee on Wealth Creation), Mr Victor Akande (Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Petitions, Human Rights and LASIEC).

Others are Mr Olusola Sokunle (Chairman, House Committee on Health), Sanai Agunbiade (Majority Leader), Mr Oluyinka Ogundimu, Mr Bisi Yusuff and Mr Saka Nurudeen Solaja

And from the executive arm, the beneficiaries were the Chief of Staff to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Akosile, and the Senior Special Assistant to Sanwo-Olu on Political Matters, Mr Peter Ajayi. (NAN)