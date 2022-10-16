Why Security Council ordered reopening of Obajana Cement Coy

By Ismaila Chafe

The National Security Council says it ordered the reopening of the Obajana Cement Company for the sake of peace and Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cement company was initially closed down following disagreements between the Kogi government and management of the company, headed by Aliko Dangote.

NAN, however, reports that, at the course of the week, the meeting of the security council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, ordered the reopening of the company after agreement was reached between the two disputing parties.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed that an agreement had been reached to ensure the re-opening of the Company to give room for peace in the state.



“An agreement has been reached between the Kogi government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to re-open the factory and ensure that there is peace in the state.

”Government is committed to the provision of employment to its citizens rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed.



”We do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties involved,” he said.

Dingyadi said the agreement was reached under the supervision of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He said the Council also reacted to the Thursday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal , which discharged the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu of the terrorism charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The minister said that council was briefed and it observed that Kanu was discharged and not acquitted.

The meeting also noted with delight the successes being recorded from ongoing onslaught against terrorists and other criminals across the country.

NAN reports that the security agencies have been recording what has been described as ‘impressive results’ against terrorists and other criminals in the North East, North West and other parts of the country.

A terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, popularly known as Yellow and 30 of his fighters were neutralised in airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on Oct. 8, 2022 at a location in Kaduna State.

Yellow and his fighters fled military onslaught from their location in Niger, to take refuge in one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government area of Kaduna state, when they were bombed.

Similar fruitful results were being recorded by the military in the fight against terrorist groups and oil thieves in other parts of the country in recent times.

President Buhari had earlier on Tuesday conferred National Honours on 450 Nigerians and non-Nigerians, noting that the affected citizens distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity.

According to him, citizens who contribute to national development deserve to be encouraged and appreciated.

He also assured that he would hand over a ”Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders,” assuring that his administration would continue to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the country.

On Oct. 11, Buhari administered judicial oath of office on Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria at the Council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The swearing in of Ariwoola followed his confirmation by the Senate on Sept. 21 three months after his appointment by the president.

Ariwoola, an indigene of Iseyin in Oyo State, was appointed as acting CJN on June 27, following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

On the same day, the president also presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Council approved N11.8 billion for the procurement of equipment and setting up of a fire fighting trucks maintenance centre in Katsina State and an aircraft maintenance centre in Abuja.

It also endorsed the completion of the ongoing construction of Enugu-Onitsha expressway by MTN Nigeria PLC, telecommunication company, at the cost of N202.8billion via the Tax Credit Scheme of the federal government.

The President participated in a virtual meeting of the Heads of State and Government of member states of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), on Oct. 13.

The meeting was convened to review progress on efforts to deal with the maritime challenges in the region.

GGC is an international body that was established by the Treaty signed in Libreville, Gabon, on July 3, 2001, comprising Angola, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo joined the Gulf of Guinea Commission in 2008.

At the GGC meeting, Buhari appealed member states to remit their outstanding Annual Assessed Contributions to the Secretariat to meet the Commission’s objectives.

According to the president, the continued non-payment by the majority has greatly affected the ability of the Commission to fulfill the mandate for which it was established in 2001.

President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China also commiserated with President Buhari on the recent boat mishap in Anambra.

Over 40 people were reported to have died in the accident which happened on Friday, Oct. 7, at Umunankwo in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra. (NAN)

