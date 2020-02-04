Why S’Court will reverse judgement on Imo guber – former Rep, Onyeagocha

Chief Uche Onyeagocha, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives for Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Constituency, says he is confident that the Supreme Court will reverse its verdict on the Imo governorship case.

The apex court on January 14 removed erstwhile Gov. Emeka Ihedioha and ordered the immediate swearing in of Sen. Hope Uzodinma as governor.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, Onyeagocha said that the judgment left many unanswered questions and hoped that the court would always correct its errors.

He assured all the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Imo that the party would laugh last.

Onyeagocha, who was the Secretary to Imo Government under Ihedioha, further said that with the recent move by the PDP for a review of the judgment, the Supreme Court would reaffirm its position as a court of justice by reversing what he described as the “miscarriage of justice”.

He further urged Imo people to keep faith with the judiciary, saying that the current struggle would be healthy for the advancement of democracy in Imo and Nigeria.

He reacted to the recent defections by state lawmakers from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the people should not be deceived by the movement.

According to him, the defections were only part of trying times, which would soon end.

“Our case is clear and our argument logical.

“We are not asking the Supreme Court to allot votes to us that we did not garner.

“We are only urging it to set a reliable precedence by revisiting its judgement with a view to setting the records straight.

“Trying times put a test to the quality of elected leaders. The lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the APC owe the electorate alot of explanation.

“I urge all the PDP faithful to keep their fingers crossed because ours is a legitimate fight for justice and we shall all laugh the best,” Onyeagocha said. (NAN)