Why reading culture is important – NPA MD

Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says reading for pleasure is key to one’s transformation.

Bala-Usman spoke at the NPA Readers Forum maiden book presentation held in Lagos on Friday.

The NPA Book Forum presented its book titled, ‘The Business of Becoming the Best You’, at the event.

“For one to get to position of authority, there is need to have the attitude and culture of reading.

“As a result of this, one needs to be exposed at an early stage, especially as a child, to learn and love to read,’’ she said.

Bala-Usman said that reading makes one to journey to places that were being read about and imagined in a book.

She told the club members that reading was a way to learn and engage oneself, urging them to do more.

A poet, Lola Shoneyin, said that reading habit was best imbibed when one was young.

Shoneyin, who spoke on ‘Imbibing the Culture of Reading’, urged people, especially parents, to initiate conversations on the dining table about reading.

“Reading teaches empathy, which is often missing in Nigeria — both from leaders and followers.

“My journey as a writer all came from reading; it is everything. It forms character, vocabulary and makes an incredible community,’’ she said.

Ms Lawretta Egba, the book reviewer, said that the book brings to light the essentials attributed to characters.

”It is a call to order and a reminder that pushes one to self performance, value growth,” she said.

Egba said that it leveraged on unique characteristics and ethical tools of honesty.

Mr Joshua Asanga, an ex-staff of NPA said that the NPA Book Forum provided a platform for people to read and gave support to people that worked in NPA.

According to him, it helps employees deliver efficient service, expands the learning platform, makes them broad-minded and diversifies the personnel.

“It is a pleasant sign that the initiative that started in 2019 has been brought to life, and we thank the managing director for her support,’’ he said.

Mr Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, said that the reading culture of the staff should be enhanced with such initiative. (NAN)