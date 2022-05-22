Why PDP delays House of Assembly primaries in Plateau 

By Peter Amine

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has explained why the House Assembly primaries in the state did not begin by 1 p.m. on Saturday as scheduled.



PDP Organising Secretary in Plateau Gwott Chocho told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the delay was caused by uncertainties that surrounded the primary elections and it has to be postponed again.



“You will recall that there were issues concerning the primaries but they were only resolved last night.



“Members of the electoral committee are coming from different locations; ome of them are already here and we have to wait for others to come.



“As soon as all of them are here, they will disburse the materials to various places where the primary elections will take place,” he said.



He called on all those concerned to exercise a little patience as the exercise would soon begin.



The party has postponed thrice the House of Assembly primaries in Plateau.(NAN)

