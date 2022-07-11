Why Pastor Udo is running mate -ADP Presidential candidate

By Diana Omueza

Mr Yabagi Sani, Action Democratic Party (ADP) presidential candidate for 2023 poll, said he picked Pastor Okey Udo as his running mate because he possessed professional skills in proffering financial solutions.

Sani said this on Monday in Abuja when Udo led some ADP members to pay him homage on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-Mubarak.

Sani said that Udo had shown his professionalism in handling the party’s funds as the National Treasurer and had proffered outstanding financial solutions in the party.

“The essence of what governance is all about is not only to form a government but to also have governance.

“Governance comes when you have people at the helms of affairs who have knowledge with track records and people that have that sense of organisation which comes with professionalism.

“Udo is a professional from his own background. I’m also a professional by my own calling. So when you bring two people like that together, it will be remarkable.

“This country requires this kind of team because we need to re-engineer Nigeria in terms of productivity, focus and in terms of the economic great leap forward that we require in Nigeria.

“We need somebody with financial background that can help us with the figures.

“As engineers, ours is to create, design, implement; but we need somebody who has good control of figures to support us and make sure that we do not make mistakes,” he said.

Sani said that having a financial expert as Vice President was best for the nation’s economy.

He said that a financial expert would not only put to end the nations dwindling and declining economic state, but would also put to end future borrowings by proffering internal means of generating revenue.

“For example in balancing our budgets in this country, I do not know if we ever think of balancing it, it is always deficit upon deficit and that is why we are where we are today.

“If you have to borrow to finance your budgets, you are in ruins, you are in big problem, because you cannot fund the activities required, especially those things you need.

“But the moment the government comes out of deficit, Nigerians will be lucky to have this team, the team that will sanitise government,” he said.

Sani said that his team when elected in 2023 would control the economic statistics like the GDP growth, inflation, high unemployment figures for the betterment of Nigerians.

Responding, Udo appreciated Sani for picking him as running mate and prayed that they emerge victorious at the polls and move the party to its next level.

Udo also appreciated him for being a good religious and political role model to him, to the party executives and other party members, promising to partner him to achieve the party’s vision of being the next government.

“Other people, other parties have gone there and separated but we shall work together to liberate Nigeria come 2023,” he said. (NAN)

