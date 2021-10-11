Why Ogun assembly is successful — Speaker

The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, says the existing mutual relationship among the legislature, judiciary and the executive arms of government in the state is responsible for successes of the 9th assembly.

Oluomo made the remarks shortly after an interdenominational prayer organised by members of staff of the assembly, led by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, to mark the Speaker’s 58th birthday at the assembly complex, on Monday in Abeokuta.

The speaker explained that the relationship had led to the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of the state.

He also lauded the existing harmonious relationship and unalloyed commitment of his colleagues and assembly’s staffers.

Oluomo admonished them to rededicate themselves to the ideals of public service towards further contributing their quota to the socio-economic advancement of the state.

The speaker added that the assembly would continue to pass people-oriented bills, saying that it is important to spread dividends of democracy to every part of the state.

In his remarks, Adeyemo described the speaker as an astute lawmaker, who is always ready to contribute to the development of the state and humanity.

The clerk lauded his commitment towards giving the desired leadership for the promotion and entrenchment of democratic ideals with regards to the emancipation of the legislative institution. (NAN)

