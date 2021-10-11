Why Ogun assembly is successful — Speaker

October 11, 2021



The Speaker Ogun Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, says the existing mutual relationship among the legislature, judiciary and the executive arms government in the state responsible for successes the 9th assembly.

Oluomo made the remarks shortly after an interdenominational prayer organised by members staff the assembly, led by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, to mark the Speaker’s 58th birthday at the assembly complex, on Monday in Abeokuta.

The speaker explained that the relationship had led to the delivery democratic dividends to the people the state.

He also lauded the existing harmonious relationship and unalloyed commitment his colleagues and assembly’s staffers.

Oluomo admonished them to rededicate themselves to the ideals of service towards further contributing their quota to the socio-economic advancement the state.

The speaker added that the assembly would to pass people-oriented bills, saying that it important to spread dividends democracy to every part the state.

In his remarks, Adeyemo described the speaker as an astute lawmaker, who always ready to contribute to the development the state and humanity.

The clerk lauded his commitment towards giving the desired leadership for the promotion and entrenchment democratic ideals with regards to the emancipation of the legislative institution. (NAN)

