Why Nigerians must appreciate Buhari’s infrastructure strides -BMO

Infrastructure projects by the Buhari administration that are either undergoing major upgrade or rehabilitation deserve public attention, support and appreciation by Nigerians.The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), while making this observation in a statement, said Buhari was fulfilling his campaign promises by embarking on unprecedented strides in the development of rail, roads, and other infrastructural projects in the country.

The group said In the statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that it is indeed praiseworthy how the Buhari Administration devised economically sound fiscal strategies to correct the infrastructure deficit.“Historically limited infrastructure is being provided for; with low resources as the government came up with creative ways of funding infrastructural deficits.“President Buhari’s administration is achieving this objective through the establishment of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), which was set up in 2018 to fast-track the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

“In addition, Buhari, in January 2019, signed Executive Order 7 which was aimed at attracting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) financing for road construction across Nigeria.“

Part of projects being funded under PIDF include Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway, and the East-West Road,” the BMO said.It added:”More so, the Buhari administration has completed 12 dams, three hydropower projects, several irrigation projects, Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Oturkpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (Rehabilitation).”

The BMO listed other such projects as Gurara Hydropower Project, 30MW, Kaduna State – completed and concessioned in 2020; Kashimbila Hydropower Project, 40MW, Taraba, now ready for concessioning; and the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Project, 40MW, Gombe, which has been completed, and is now fed into the National Grid.“

In addition, 30 of the 41 priority Water Supply Projects inherited by the Administration have now been completed; the very first one to be completed being the Central Ogbia Regional Water Supply Project in Bayelsa State, in 2016; and the most recent being the Zobe and Kazaure Water Supply Projects in Katsina and Jigawa.“There cannot be sustainable development without infrastructural development.

We are grateful the administration is bridging infrastructural deficit with limited resources at its disposal, better than when we earned higher income without anything to show for it“This will enable entrepreneurial spirit to fly and will enhance more livelihood, infrastructure will enhance fast economic growth and also ensure inclusive growth which will lead to alleviation of poverty and reduce inequality in the country,” it added. (NAN)

