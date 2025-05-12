Why NBS data differ from other sources – official explains

The Director of Public Relations, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Folorunsho Alesanmi, says the bureau data differ from other sources because of the scope and quality checks

By Ibukun Emiola

The Director of Public Relations, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Folorunsho Alesanmi, says the bureau data differ from other sources because of the scope and quality checks it goes through before release.

Alesanmi stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

He noted that though the bureau usually partners with other agencies, the discrepancies in data from NBS and other sources lie in the scope of coverage and the methodology used.

“Well, we collaborate with them (other agencies). And, if you want data that is official, official statistics, it is really from NBS, you can get it.

“Some of these small agencies may just conduct surveys based on their interest which may not just reflect all the methodologies that are involved.

“So, we know our own data, the coverage is large, it cuts across the 36 states of Nigeria, that is how we get our samples,” he said.

He emphasised the quality assurance the bureau usually carried out on data before release.

“We carry out quality checks on all our data before we release them. We don’t just get data released, we use the best methodology that is possible.

“And enough quality checks are done to ensure the quality of data,” Alesanmi said.

He underscored the partnership the bureau has with other agencies both local and international.

“Yes, there are a lot of partnerships with other agencies. We don’t do our work alone.

“Like, some of the works, for example, we are working on education. We partner with the Ministry of Education and other agencies that are concerned, like UNICEF and the rest of them.

“We do a lot of work on our data. We don’t just release data,” Alesanmi said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)