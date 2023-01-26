Why NAOWA establishes schools — Mrs Yahaya

By Rita Iliya

Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), says the establishment of the association’s primary schools is to complement other schools and provide affordable quality education.

She spoke in Minna at the inauguration of NAOWA Nursery and Primary School located within Minna Military Cantonment.

Yahaya noted that NAOWA schools would make positive impact in the society by equipping pupils with basic requirements to become better citizens.

She observed that the inauguration of the school “is a great stride in the advancement of the local association.

“The establishment of the school is in tune of sustaining the vision of my legacies and upholding of unity and service”.

She explained that the school would complement other schools within the barrack community, providing the much needed affordable and quality knowledge within and outside the barracks.

She noted that the school would also create employment opportunity for the inhabitants of the barrack community.

According to her, out of the more than 2,000 employees of NAOWA across the country, 85 per cent of them are women.

“NAOWA has gone beyond charity association to employer of labour to ensure that women have a sense of purpose in the society,” she said.

She lauded the coordinator of NAOWA in Niger for her foresight in establishing the school.

She also donated computers, generator and instructional materials to the school to aid teaching and learning.

Mrs Yemisi Olabanji, the Coordinator of NAOWA in the state, said that the school was designed to support orphans of fallen heroes and the barrack community.

She explained that since inception, the school had offered a wide range of approved curriculum for the pupils.(NAN)(