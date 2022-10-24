Why medical doctors leave Plateau health sector — NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Plateau says many medical doctors in the state are leaving for employment with federal government health institutions due to poor emolument.

Plateau NMA Chairman Bapiga’an Audu made the observation on Monday in Jos at a news conference to mark the 2022 Physicians Week entitled “Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transaction: A Time to Change the Narrative’’.

He called on the Plateau government to implement a better remuneration for doctors working in the state-owned health sector to avoid “internal brain drain’’.

He alleged that doctors on the Plateau had not been paying as it ought to be, insisting the “the act is causing an internal brain drain in the health sector of the state.

“There is an urgent need for the government to address some of these challenges to forestall industrial action in the future”.

The NMA chairman said that during the physician’s week, the NMA in Plateau would hold a symposium and free medical outreaches in the state to mark the week.(NAN )

