Why late Kemi Nelson won’t be forgotten — Anglican Communion

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West Anglican Communion, Rev. James Odedeji, has described late APC Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, as unforgettable.

The bishop said Nelson was unforgettable because of her sensitivity to the needy and the poor in the community.

Odedeji, who led a team of other priests on condolence visit to the residence of the late politician at Lekki Phase I to commiserate with the bereaved family, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nelson would be missed.

“We are going to miss her, she was a friend, a confidant and benefactor and frontline politician and a genuine ‘daughter of Zion’.

“Whenever she was in the church, we will all know. She danced well and very expressive and generous.

“She was always sensitive to the needy and the poor in the community. Each time she came around, everybody will know her impact,” the diocesan bishop of Lagos West said.

Odedeji said that Nelson’s sudden death broke the heart of so many members.

He said: “She loved the men of God and even our wives. Some of them are broken down since they heard about the departure of the amazing woman.

“To say we will miss her is an understatement. May her soul rest in perfect peace and God will take care of the husband and the children,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sympathisers have continued to throng the Lagos home of late APC women leader, who died on Sunday.

The NAN correspondent, who monitored condolences at the residence of the late politician at Lekki Phase I, observed unending batches of mourners who came to commiserate with the bereaved family.

NAN recalls that Nelson, a former commissioner in Lagos state, was appointed the Executive Director, Nigerian Insurance Trust Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Until her death, she was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos state.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

