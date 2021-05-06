Mrs Atinuke Owolabi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) female aspirant for Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area chairmanship seat, says the plight of the vulnerable is pushing her into the contest.

Owolabi, Founder, Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that she was moved by the condition of the vulnerable and the less privileged.

The aspirant said that her coming into the race was motivated by the need to give hope to the residents, especially the aged, widows, women and unemployed youth.

According to her, through some her foundation, she has discovered that many people are suffering.

She said she had been able to help some of them.

“I have a foundation that takes care of the vulnerable and the less privileged in the society, and we have thousands of them that we cater for.

” I have seen the plight of the people, as a lot of people live in abject poverty.

“Apart from this, when you go to the streets and see our youths, you discover that a lot of them are jobless while some take drugs and alcohol.

“We can use local government allocations and internally-generated revenue to develop and empower these people so that we can sleep with our two eyes closed,” she said.

Owolabi said that her belief was that if her little resources could take care of the vulnerable around her through her foundation, having access to government resources would go a long way to bring meaning to the lives of many people

Owolabi urged women in the council area to come together and speak with one voice to bring in a change.

She said she would give hope to the vulnerable if she would emerge APC’s flag bearer and elected in the July 24 council elections in Lagos State. (NAN)

