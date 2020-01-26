Why I’m not a spare tyre – Bauchi Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Baba Tela, on Sunday said that he does not consider himself a spare tyre in the governance of the state.

Tela assreted that he has a constitutional role to play in his capacity.

He made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Tela was reacting to insinuations that deputy governors were like spare tyres of a vehicle and cannot offer anything to the people of the state.

“I am not a spare tyre, I have a specific duty and have a specific role, and the constitution is very clear on the role of the deputy governor and the governor in running of a state or running of the country.

“So, I think we should stick to the constitution, once we stick to the constitution, we won’t have any problem.

“It depends on the way you put things to any person, it doesn’t mean that a spare tyre does not have its own uses.

“Have a puncture at the middle of the night 120kms or 150kms away from the town and then you will know the importance of a spare tyre.

“So, it is not like spare tyres even doesn’t have their own functions, they do.

“We relate as senators and we relate as governors and deputy governors, and it may even interest you to know that I was in the Senate before my governor and he always gives me that respect.

“He always does that and I always appreciate it, but he is the governor and I respect his position as the governor and I know that he is the governor,” Tela said.

He described Gov. Bala Muhammed as a simple and down-to-earth person who carries everybody along.

“Even when he takes a decision and he later finds out that you have a superior argument, he will apologise and go with you,” Tela said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has said that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state was so low and promised that the administration was equally making efforts to raise it in a way that would not negatively affect the people.

Tela assured that he and his boss were ready to work for the people and for the development of the state and country at large. (NAN)