Why I’m committed to more united Nigeria — Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has reiterated the need for a more united Nigeria, saying that it would position the country as an investment hub in Africa.

Kalu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We must build a more united Nigeria and this is very important.

“It is better for us to have a more united Nigeria because it is good for everybody.

“It is good for Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, Ijaw, Ibibio, everybody. So, we have to continue preaching a united Nigeria because it is good for me and everybody.

“My brothers and sisters are in Maiduguri, Katsina, Lagos and all across Nigeria; so, you can see that a more united Nigeria is very good and apt for our democracy,’’ he said.

While stressing that a more united Nigeria would boost Nigeria’s economy, Kalu advocated the need for healthier policies that would attract more investors.

According to him, what we need to do is to promote policies that will help industries and people will come on board and Nigeria will be an investment area.

“I am committed to seeing a more united Nigeria because it will advance this market.

“There is no market than the Nigerian market,’’ Kalu added. (NAN)

