Why I’m building Sports Centres—Sen Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani has said that he is building neighborhood Sports Centres in order to help create opportunities for youths to develop their talents, stay healthy and enhance peaceful coexistence.

The senator who represents Kaduna Central at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, disclosed that he is building Sports Centres in five local government areas, and noted that ‘’Kaduna state is overflowing with talents in different sports.’’

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Senator Sani also noted that sports is a big employer of labour and ‘’if properly harnessed and developed as a business, the sports sector has the potential of fundamentally contributing to the fight against poverty and youth unemployment.’’

According to the legislator, ‘’the design of the Neighbourhood Sport Centre meets international standards and will be meticulously executed to the satisfaction of all. We are determined to give our people the best. No half measures.’’

Senator Sani who said that that he was deeply inspired by Governor Nasir El Rufai’s untiring efforts to make Kaduna state a model of development, also said that the five Sports Centres will be located at Narayi, Kajuru, Tudun Wada, Rigasa and Kawo.

He promised that the Sports Centres will be ‘’a game changer in our efforts to create avenues for our youths to realise their potentials and be positively engaged.’’

The senator also noted that the proposed Sports Centres are ‘’just the latest in a series of interventions I have embarked upon to give back the good people of Kaduna state for massively voting for me and supporting me in my impactful legislative sojourn.’’

According to the lawmaker, he facilitated ‘’the single biggest intervention by any legislator in a state-owned institution in Nigeria. I facilitated the ongoing building of the N3 billion Faculty of Engineering, Kaduna State University. This massive project will contribute to addressing the manpower deficit in Kaduna state.’’

Senator Sani said that he has made key interventions across the seven local governments in his senatorial district, ranging from ‘’construction and equipping 110-bed space capacity hostels in secondary schools, technical entrepreneurial skill development in agriculture and agro-business.’’

The legislator added that he has constructed primary healthcare centres, built and equipped skills acquisition centres, constructed solar powered and motorized boreholes as well as installed solar powered lights, constructed and equipped ICT centres in secondary schools.

