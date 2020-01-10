Why I’m being persecuted – Runsewe

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has revealed by he is allegedly being persecuted, saying his travails is linked to his patriotic desire to protect and defend government property owned by the council.

Runsewe who made this assertion Thursday in Abuja during a Press conference, disclosed that the property, the Art and Craft village (opposite Abuja Sheraton) valued at ₦9.8 billion is the reason some people wanted him hounded in jail.

He also said that because of this reason, some people wanted him removed from office, because he refused to dance to their tunes.

The DG further revealed that the government property was turned into a drug den, a holdby and rented house for hooligans and criminals, a depot for illegal arms, among other criminal activities.

He pointed out that these activities had turned the place to security threat not only to Abuja residents but also to foreigners, who engage in early morning exercises, on the street but molested by criminals from this location.

“So, I wonder why some people are bent on converting government property to a haven of inappropriate engagement, hence, the police has to close down the place.

“The Art and Craft village belongs to the federal Republic of Nigeria, it does not belong to me but the Nigerian People.

“So, I would be failing in my duties as a public officer and appointee of government if I can not protect government property to which I was mandated to oversee,” he explained.

Runsewe noted that it is imperative to clear air on this issue to help stem the tide of negative reactions and to assure Nigerians that all hands must be on deck to protect the interest of any property that belongs to Nigeria and ensure that they are not misapplied or abused.

He thanked all those who have shown interest about his welfare while in detention, adding that his life is in the hands of God.

He reiterated that he will do his best within the ambit of the law to secure and protect Nigerian cultural assets including those outside the shores of the country.