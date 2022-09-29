Why I wont appeal against my disqualification from Yobe North election: Lawan

By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he won’t appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, which disqualified him from the Yobe North Senate Seat of the National Assembly in 2023 poll.

Lawan said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that he has accepted the judgement in good faith.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly election.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe. I also thank His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood,” he said.

Lawan added: “To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”(NAN)

