Why I won PDP primary election—Lawmaker

Rep. Vincent Ofumelu (PDP-Anambra) says hard work, and good representation were responsible for his re-nomination as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 National Assembly election.

He said in a statement that he issued on Friday in Abuja his nomination to carry the flag of the party in next year’s National Assembly Election is a motivation to do more if he wins.

“I will start by saying I am glad and I want to let you know that the Almighty God has done well in our lives. I will start by thanking Almighty God.

“I want to thank the good people of Oyi and Ayamelum Federal Constituency, more especially the delegates, who deemed it fit to vote me, they call me Talk and Do in my constituency.

“You know that politics is local. We are going for this `war` without fear or favour. We are going there without looking behind,” he said.

He commended the delegates for considering him worthy of their votes without much persuasion because of their belief in his leadership qualities. (NAN)

