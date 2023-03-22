Why I want to be Kogi governor – Sen Oseni

By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Yakubu Oseni has said he wants to be governor after Governor

Yahaya Bello to bring his professional in economy to bear on the state and do things differently.

“I am a professional economist. I know what I can do differently to make life easier for our people of

Kogi state.

According to him, Kogi state is a blessing to Nigeria that people don’t really know, adding that he has

seen opportunities, both human and capital resources that people don’t actually see.

“If given the opportunity to be governor of Kogi, there are lots that I can do that will even make us not

to think about monthly allocation from the federation account.

“As we speak, I can make Kogi state the envy of other states. I’m not saying this because I’m contesting.

I’m saying what I can do and what I will do. I’m praying for God to spare our lives to witness what I’m

saying.

On stifling of opposition politicians in the state, Oseni vehemently denied the allegation, saying people

see things from the angle that favours them, adding that life is all about perception.

The issue of whether it is fair another Ebira person from Kogi Central, where the incumbent Governor

Bello hails from, Oseni said straight by asking rhetorically is it fair also for Igala to rule for 16 years

before God in his infinite mercy gave it to Kogi Central?

He advised people not to talk about that because “politics is above all these now”, adding that “in some

states they have zoning system”, which he has no problem with.

“I’m telling you that in Kogi state we don’t have it in place. If you are suggesting it, it is a different thing

all together. When I assume office, we can do that by making Kogi State House of Assembly to legislate

on it.

As at the last count 18 aspirants have purch6the APC form for the race to Lugard House (Government

House), Lokoja while many others have purchased that of the main opposition party, the PDP.