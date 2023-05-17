Why I want to be APGA Anambra Chairman- Obi-Okoye

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, one of the aspirants for Anambra Chairmanship of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says his target is to ensure the party’s victory at the 2025 Anambra Governorship Poll.

Obi-Okoye, a former APGA National Publicity Secretary, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka, to announce his interest, ahead of the party’s state congresses.

He said he had the passion, capacity, qualifications, innovation and experience to recover all that was lost during the previous elections and take APGA to the next level.

“Our party APGA needs an experience and passionate politician to confront the issues in 2025 because there will be a big political battle.

“In 2025, APGA will be contesting with political parties such as Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When LP finishes from the Supreme Court, its next ambition will be to capture Anambra. I also believe APC will become stronger with Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

“This informed my interest in the race because we must have a chairman who understands the battle front and has the capacity to plot and confront these issues,” he said.

Obi-Okoye said he understood and was ready to complement the positive vision of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, who doubled as the National Leader of the party for progress.

He also promised to ensure the restoration of the party’s strengthen at the National and State Houses of Assembly as well as to make the party the largest in the country.

“At the National Assembly, our strength dropped from five to four while at the state House of Assembly, it dropped from 24 to 16, although we are the majority but it is not palatable to us.

“Under my watch, I will ensure that we recover all that we have lost, build strength and capacity as well as find alternative means of funding to make the party the largest in the country rather than the third, “he said.

Obi-Okoye recommended the formation of a truth and reconciliation committee to address the internal grievances plaguing the smooth running and unity of the party to finding lasting peace.

“What we have done wrong in the past was not to have set up this committee soon after the primaries and this has created a lot of cracks in the party.

“In politics, you have winners and losers, such committee would create hope for those who did not win at the primaries. Crisis start if you do not create hope for losers,” he said. (NAN)