Why I want to be APC National youth leader – Aliyu Adamu Kumbashi

I want to contest for the position of APC National youth leader to bridge the gap between the young and the older generation of Nigerian population..

Secondly I felt the youths are not fully represented in the segment of political party especially in the national level of our great party All progressive congress..

When elected I will make sure I galvanize the support of all Nigerian youths and unify them to be an active group of Democratic setting, by so doing Nigerian youths will be inclusive in the decision making process of every administration… inorder to reduce the acts of restiveness in our society..

My fellow compatriots and great leaders of our great party give me the chance to right the wrong, I humbly solicit your kind support and prayers..Hon.Aliyu Adamu kumbashi for APC National youth leader.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.