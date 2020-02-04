Why I visited Buhari – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said he was in the Presidential Villa to invite President Buhari to his state.

Speaking with State House Press Corps after a meeting with the President, Akeredolu said he came to invite Buhari to commission a N5 billion flyover in the state.

The governor also said Buhari is expected to commission an industrial hub in the state.

Akeredolu said the moves were part of the activities to celebrate his third year in office.

He dismissed the speculation that he was championing Amotekun, a south west security outfit to endear him to his people and facilitate his reelection. Akeredolu said such claims were untrue.

The governor also defended his push to legalise the cultivation of marijuana for medical purposes.