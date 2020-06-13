Why I started sleeping with my 2 daughters, father confesses

Share the news













The Niger Police Command has paraded a 50-year-old Peter Ayemoba, for allegedly sleeping with his daughters.

He claimed, during interrogation that he started sleeping with his daughters, when their mother died seven years ago.

“After my wife’s burial, I started having feelings for my daughters. I would go to their room and play with them until it metamorphosed to having sexual intercourse with them separately on a regular basis but with their consent.

“Whenever they rejected my sexual demand, I would tell them that I wanted to be closer to them since their mother was no more.

“At times I would threaten to kill them and commit suicide if they did not allow me to sleep with them.

“One day, I had to refer them to the Bible about Lot who had sex with his daughters and was not punished by God.

“I told them that the intercourse between a father and his daughters was normal and it is written in the Bible,” Ayemoba said.

