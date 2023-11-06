Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectWhy I quit the PDP- Sen. Utazi
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Why I quit the PDP- Sen. Utazi

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
14

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, former Senator representing Enugu-North Senatorial District of Enugu State, says he quit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because the “ideals that attracted him to the party have receded into oblivion”.

The Senator, who represented the district between 2015 and 2023, submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of PDP in Nkpologu Ward of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, Chief Robert Ezeagu, on Sunday.

The letter reads: “It is with reservation that I resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party which I had the privilege of being a foundation member at its inception in 1998.“The reason being that those ideals that attracted me to the party have since receded into oblivion leaving me with no option but to leave and find another party that will afford me ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.“I am therefore wishing you all well as you continue to work hard to eke out a living in the best way possible under the present circumstances. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far.”The former senator however, did not disclose his next move in politics. (NAN)

Previous article
CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability, Cardoso says
Next article
Court fines NYSC N5m for tagging Gov. Mba’s certificate as fake
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.