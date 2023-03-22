Why I love to show my body – Blue Aiva, evicted BBTitans housemate 

By Taiye Olayemi

Tebatso Mokoana, popularly known as Blue Aiva, one of the evicted housemates of the Big Brother Titans show, says she loves showing her body to encourage the young ones to be comfortable in their skins.

Blue Aiva, who was often found showcasing her body in the course of the show disclosed this during a virtual interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio of Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle Op, were evicted during the live show on Sunday as they had the least votes among eight housemates nominated for eviction.

“I love to show my body, I embrace my body and I respect myself a lot. I show my body because I just want the young people to know that they can be comfortable in their own skin.

“I am not scared of showing my body because I know my body is banging,” she said.

The South African professional dancer and Disc Jockey said her experience in the big brother titans show was amazing as she expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the show.

When asked if she was intentionally seducing her fellow housemate, BlackBoi, who she was having an affair with, she said she was only being flirtatious with him.

“I know I was flirtatious with him but was not seducing him and he was just in love with me.

“I will really miss everything in the house, the tasks, Friday night game and all, I am happy I got the experience,” she said.

The 22-year-old dancer predicted that Kanaga, one of the housemates currently on the show, would likely be the overall winner.

She disclosed her plans to establish a dance and music studio where she could further touch on the younger ones, to teach them dance.

According to her, this will be done after she must have toured different countries to observe and learn their dance culture. (NAN)