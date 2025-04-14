Why I dumped PDP for APC – AMAC boss

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) says his decision to leave the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress

By Philomina Attah

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) says his decision to leave the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APAC) is to secure greater opportunities for his people.

Maikalangu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Kingsley Madaki,

According to him, the council has been losing out on federal appointments and employment opportunities due to political misalignment.

He stressed that his move to decamp to the APC was aimed at ensuring that the people of AMAC benefitted from the dividends of governance.

“The position we took is for the good of democracy and to ensure that the good people of AMAC move forward

“The decision is rooted in the collective interest of the constituents. I was not elected to lead the entire Nigerians, but the AMAC residents.

“I looked at the interests of my people and I have seen that these interests cannot be protected in any other platform,’’ he said.

The AMAC Chairman expressed the confidence that the APC will provide a more promising platform to advance the welfare of his people.

He stressed that his defection was a calculated step towards sustainable development and inclusive governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Maikalangu, who contested on the platform of PDP, was declared winner of AMAC council election held in 2022.

He polled a total of 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival Murtala Karshi of the APC. (NAN)