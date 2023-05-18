Why I didn’t celebrate my victory at the polls—Sen Uba Sani

Governor-elect Uba Sani has clarified that he has been concentrating on his duties as a lawmaker at the National Assembly, after receiving his Certificate of Return, from where has continued to attract developmental projects to Kaduna state.

Senator Uba Sani who made this known in an interview with some Kaduna-based broadcast-journalists which was conducted in Hausa and aired last Thursday, dispelled rumour that he has left Kaduna since after his election.

‘’ I have been performing my legislative duties as a Senator since after the election. I’m still a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the Upper Legislative Chamber. Immediately I received my Certificate of Return, I returned to Abuja to continue from where I stopped,’’ he added.

Senator Uba Sani disclosed that the N3 billion Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) intervention for the construction of Faculty of Engineering at the permanent site of Kaduna State University(KASU) has been increased to N5 billion.

According to him, it is not in his character to embark on merry-making to celebrate his victory, as the opposition would have wanted, because that is not the right thing to do.

The Governor-elect pointed out that prayers were offered by both Islamic clerics and Christian clergy, to seek God’s guidance in the discharge of the burden that has been placed on him as the Number 1 Citizen of Kaduna State.

‘’The opposition said that I didn’t mark my victory with all kinds of celebrations. They don’t know the personality called Uba Sani. It’s not in my character to embark on such celebrations.

‘’ During Ramadhan Fasting, Imams congregated, read the Glorious Qur’an and thanked Allah for the victory. They also prayed that, just as He granted me victory, the Almighty should also assist me in governing Kaduna state in a just and equitable manner.

‘’Three days afterwards, a group of pastors also came and prayed for me and our dear state. We didn’t embark on partying. This was how I celebrated my victory. My religion tells me that Allah bestows success on whosoever He wants, not because I am better than everyone,’’ he added.

He also dispelled the accusation that he has been dodging to be served court documents regarding the ongoing petition that was filed by the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), challenging his victory.

According to him, the law stipulates that court documents can be served by substitute service, in the event that the respondent is not available, adding that personal service is not compulsory.

The Governor-elect also promised to carry all segments of Kaduna state along, when he assumes office on May 29, 2023.